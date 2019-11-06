CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Launches “Cravings” Website And Youtube Channel

Chrissy Teigen has officially launched the website and YouTube channel for “Cravings.”  The website is inspired by her cookbooks, kitchen and tabletop collection and is a place where followers can hear about the model and entrepreneur’s love for cooking.  Teigen announced the news in a YouTube video along with husband John Legend and their two children.  On the website, fans can create a personal profile where they can bookmark recipes, content and comment throughout the site.

