John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion

John ‘Pops” Witherspoon was laid to rest yesterday at Forrest Lawn in Los Angeles with a star studded cast that the legendary actor/comedian was worthy of receiving.

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, David Letterman, Cedric the Entertainer, Witherspoon’s Wayans Bros co-star Shawn Wayans, Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, Robert Townsend, The Boondocks creator Aaaron McGruder, Representative Maxine Waters and members of Whitherspoon’s family were also among those in attendance. Regina King who was not able to attend sent her condolences to the service via a video that was played.

We will continue to OUR friend John Witherspoons, family, friends and colleagues uplifted in our prayers.

See video clip from the funeral below

Funeral , John Witherspoon

