LOCAL NEWS: ‘Hamilton’ Returns to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in 2020!

After a successful run in Downtown Cleveland at Playhouse Square, the popular Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ is returning to the same facility for a six-week engagement on Sept. 22 through Nov. 1 of 2020.

That’s right! Those who missed out on the Tony-award winning production the first time it came through the Land, now have another chance to catch a showing next year.

So when can local fans get a chance to score some tickets? WEWS News 5 Cleveland has some information:

Individual tickets are expected to go on sale in summer 2020. Current season ticket holders will have a chance to buy individual tickets earlier during an exclusive pre-sale event in the spring.

Playhouse Square is also offering a select amount of packages going on sale on Nov. 11 of this year that will include ‘Hamilton’ among other musicals coming to Cleveland. For more, additional information, including pricing and contact, click here.

Playhouse officials are excited to bring ‘Hamilton’ back to Cleveland.

Will you plan on seeing ‘Hamilton’ when to comes to Downtown Cleveland?

