New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves Daycare Covered In Bruises

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived at J&A Nursery in Newark to find her 6-month-old daughter, Zuri, covered in bruises, bite marks and scratches.

On Tuesday, Ormond got a text from the owner of the Nursery asking Ormond to give the center a call on her lunch break. Ormond’s little girl Zuri Camara had been a student at the daycare since October.

Shed says that she called the nursery immediately and was told that Zuri had been left “unattended around a 2-year-old boy.”

“She said in that time period of being unattended the boy ‘bit Zuri 3 times in the stomach,’” Ormond says.

“When I arrived I was stopped at the door and basically braced for whatever I was getting ready to see,” Ormond continued.

When she arrived at the nursery she learned that there was more to the story.

The Owner then claimed that she “went upstairs to get Neosporin and fell down the steps while holding my daughter and she was severely bruised,” Ormond explains.

Ormond says Zuri also had scratches “on her right foot and hand.”

