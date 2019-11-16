President Trump Tries to Intimidate Marie Yovanovitch While She Testifies

There was plenty of drama during the Congressional impeachment inquiry that even made it to Twitter thanks to the current U.S. President.

From NewsOne:

While one of the Democrats’ star witnesses was testifying about further damaging claims surrounding Donald Trump, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told Marie Yovanovitch that he president was live-tweeting disparaging remarks about her.

Yovanovitch says it’s “Very intimidating” when hearing President Trump’s tweet on her.

"As we sit here testifying, the president is attacking you on Twitter," Rep. Schiff tells Marie Yovanovitch. "What effect do you think that has on other witnesses' willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?" Yovanovitch: "It's very intimidating."https://t.co/APRDkqce3Q pic.twitter.com/QVTnMRzpyQ — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019

Yovanovitch, former Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine, is one of the key figures in the impeachment inquiry. She was let go from her post because the President assumed she was delaying his attempt to “bribe Ukraine to investigate” Joe Biden and his family.

Here’s how NewsOne details what the President did:

On Friday, Trump tweeted that “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” implying she was to blame instead of owning up to his admitted attempts to withhold financial aid to Ukraine, something that caused lives to be lost.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

This is his way of trying to make Yovanovitch look extremely bad. Not only that, but he seems to be committing more inappropriate actions alone through that one tweet.

The President has since been compared to that of a crime leader by Democrats and much of the media (the ones he usually would call “fake news.”).

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne