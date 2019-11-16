CLOSE
President Trump Tries to Intimidate Marie Yovanovitch While She Testifies

Impeachment Hearing - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There was plenty of drama during the Congressional impeachment inquiry that even made it to Twitter thanks to the current U.S. President.

From NewsOne:

While one of the Democrats’ star witnesses was testifying about further damaging claims surrounding Donald Trump, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told Marie Yovanovitch that he president was live-tweeting disparaging remarks about her.

Yovanovitch says it’s “Very intimidating” when hearing President Trump’s tweet on her.

Yovanovitch, former Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine, is one of the key figures in the impeachment inquiry.  She was let go from her post because the President assumed she was delaying his attempt to “bribe Ukraine to investigate” Joe Biden and his family.

Here’s how NewsOne details what the President did:

On Friday, Trump tweeted that “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” implying she was to blame instead of owning up to his admitted attempts to withhold financial aid to Ukraine, something that caused lives to be lost.

This is his way of trying to make Yovanovitch look extremely bad.  Not only that, but he seems to be committing more inappropriate actions alone through that one tweet.

The President has since been compared to that of a crime leader by Democrats and much of the media (the ones he usually would call “fake news.”).

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Trump's impeachment hearing happened today, which was packed with sharp Democrats, desperate Republicans and possibly a serious step to respect being restored in the oval office. Twitter had a field day. MORE: White Folks In Popeyes Are Getting A Louisiana A** Whooping For Showing Their Privilege There were several reveals during the impeachment hearing. Overall, it was made clear that Trump did not care about protecting Europe nations -- like Ukraine --  against Russia. Trump was using his power to ask a foreign government to publicly investigate a political rival --  former Vice President Joe Biden. George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eastern Europe, was asked, "Are you familiar with the allegations against Joe Biden?" He said he was and was asked if there was any factual basis to the allegations against Biden. Kent replied, "None whatsoever." He was also asked the follow up, "Did Vice President Biden act in accordance with official U.S. policy in Ukraine?" Kent answered, "He did." https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1194672754353721344?s=20 Ambassador Bill Taylor, Trump appointee, government official and former soldier who has been a public servant for 50 years, was asked, "Have you ever seen another example of foreign aid conditioned on the personal or political interests of the president of the United States?" Taylor responded with, "No, Mr. Goldman, I've not." https://twitter.com/podsaveamerica/status/1194659877370511360?s=21 It was also revealed that Trump was having conversations on his cell phone with Ukraine -- a foreign government that is constantly wire tapped from Russia, which is a clear security breach. It's a bizarre irony considering Trump went on a rampage that Hillary Clinton breached security with her emails on a private server. Taylor revealed that a member of his staff heard Trump on the talking to Ukraine on July 26 about investigations on Joe Biden. His staff member said that Ambassador Gordan Sondland said, "Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden" than Ukraine. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was mentioned countless times but the best moment was the questioning from Rep. Val Demings who asked Kent, "Was Rudy Giuliani promoting US interests in Ukraine?" "No, he was not," Kent answered. Demings asked, "What interests was he promoting?" Without hesitation Kent replied. “I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle.” https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1194714399270998017?s=20 Of course Republicans will defend Trump but it is clear this was not a good day for cult-like Trump supporters. See some of the reactions below:

Exclusives
