2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Was #FIRE

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Although the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards had a few rocky spots, and that’s okay, because as music fans we all love to rock, but the heat was brought when Erykah Badu took over one the one’s and two’s and what is God given soulfully naturally to Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas flowed into our living rooms in the form of the The Soul Cypher presented by AT&T a performance that was roaming free to the soul on a 5G performance clarity on the ear.

Check out the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Feat. Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas in the video below.

