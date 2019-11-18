CLOSE
SPORTS: The Browns-Steelers Rematch Kickoff Time Has Been Moved!

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

There has been a major change in the Dec. 1 match-up between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will still take place in Pittsburgh, and on the same day, but the time has changed.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more:

The NFL announced Monday that Cleveland’s Dec. 1 away game in Pittsburgh will now start at 1 p.m. It was previously scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Now Browns fans…and Steelers fans too…won’t have to wait long.  No word if there will be anymore altercations.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kirk Irwin and Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
