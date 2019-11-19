CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

SPORTS: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Believe His Players Started THAT Fight

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

His team may have lost the Nov. 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, but Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has some opinions on that big fight that took place towards the end of the game between players from both teams.

While many football fans believe Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph started the fight, and provoked Browns defensive end Myles Garrett into hitting Rudolph with a Steelers helmet, Tomlin simply doesn’t share that sentiment.

Here’s WKYC 3News Cleveland with the coach had to say:

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask those guys,” Tomlin said, referring to the Browns, when asked what his team could learn in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. “I don’t know that we did anything to make it happen anyways in the first place. That’s why I said we didn’t have anything to learn from it.”

Many football fans, and both current and former football player don’t agree with Tomlin.  Charles Woodson ripped on Rudolph’s actions during the brawl, and afterwards during the ‘NFL on FOX’ pregame show.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his role in the brawl, while Rudolph is getting no more than a fine.

Click here for more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kirk Irwin and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of FOX and Twitter

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
8 photos

Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Keyshia Cole Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her…
 4 hours ago
11.19.19
Lauryn Hill Releases New Music
 4 hours ago
11.19.19
Why We Should Applaud Summer Walker For Being…
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
Fans Walk Out Of Janet Jackson Show
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close