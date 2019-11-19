‘Baby Shark, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo…’ is Coming to Downtown Akron Live Next Year!

Parents, you know that song. The one that was in EVERYONE’S heads.

Yes…this one below!

Now, get ready to “doo, doo, doo, doo, doo…” all over again, this time in person next year in Northeast Ohio.

After going on tour for the first time, and selling out shows, ‘Baby Shark LIVE!’ is adding several new markets across both Canada and the United States, including Akron, Ohio.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has the exact location on where fans can see the show:

The Akron Civic Theater on Tuesday announced ‘Baby Shark’ will bring their show to the Civic on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices are $55.50, $45.50, $37.50 and $30.50.

The show will involve Baby Shark and Pinkfong singing, and going through adventures.

