LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s University Circle Brings Back Its Annual Holiday CircleFest

A statue at the Museum of Art.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

It’s not Christmas in Cleveland until the city’s University Circle neighborhood gets in the Holiday spirit.

That is when on Sunday, Dec. 8, Holiday CircleFest takes place starting at 1 p.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. with most of the activities ending before evening starts.

WKYC 3News Cleveland has more information on the popular event:

New in 2019, guests to the event can prepay for parking at the University Circle Ford Road Garage using the Parkmobile app for $9.

“Many of University Circle’s museums, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations open their doors for an unforgettable day of activities, make-and-take crafts, music and dance performances, and shopping,” organizers said in a press release.

For a complete lineup of CircleFest, click here.

 

Exclusives
