LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s University Circle Brings Back Its Annual Holiday CircleFest

It’s not Christmas in Cleveland until the city’s University Circle neighborhood gets in the Holiday spirit.
That is when on Sunday, Dec. 8, Holiday CircleFest takes place starting at 1 p.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. with most of the activities ending before evening starts.
WKYC 3News Cleveland has more information on the popular event:
New in 2019, guests to the event can prepay for parking at the University Circle Ford Road Garage using the Parkmobile app for $9.
“Many of University Circle’s museums, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations open their doors for an unforgettable day of activities, make-and-take crafts, music and dance performances, and shopping,” organizers said in a press release.
