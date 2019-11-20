CLOSE
Kim Foxx Owns Not Handing Smollett Well And Is Running For Re-Election

Mystery remains over why prosecutor dismissed hoax charges against Jussie Smollett

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

It’s always the right decision to tell the truth and shame the devil, own up to what you did and keep it movin, the truth shall she you free.  And with all that being said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is admitting just that as she has officially thrown her hat in the ring for re-election in 2020 by releasing a her first campaign ad.

In Kim Foxx’s first add she said her opponents will do anything to undercut progress including attacking her personally over the Jussie Smollett case, in which she is verbally in an ad paid for, for her campaign, saying that she DO NOT handle it well, and that she owns it.  She also said she is going to work on reform starting in her own office.

The only question now is that good enough for the people of Chicago?

Take a look at the video below

