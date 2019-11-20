CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I Will Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” About Comments Regrading His Daughter

T.I and Tiny

Source: Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty

TI will be in the hot seat on the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Earlier this month TI made some comments regrading his parenting for his 18 year old daughter Deyjah.

Fans went crazy and TI or his daughter have yet to made a comment regrading what he said regrading his parenting skills.

Can’t wait to hear what TI has to say to clear the air about his comment.

Tiny Harris, Ti’s wife will also be apart of the conversation.

Source: entertainmenttonight.com

T.I Will Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” About Comments Regrading His Daughter  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings
 26 mins ago
11.20.19
Kanye West Working On ‘Jesus Is King Part…
 35 mins ago
11.20.19
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as…
 2 hours ago
11.20.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Gives New Statements on His…
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close