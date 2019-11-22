CLOSE
Congratulations: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Is Here!?

Congratulations are definitely in order as it is being reported/confirmed by TMZ, and Breezy’s encrypted Instagram posts that he is now officially the father of a baby boy. Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend , baby mama and model Ammika Harris also posted a message in her IG stories as well saying “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

This will be Chris Brown’s 2nd child, he is the father of 5 year Royalty.

The 30 year old signer is having an amazing year musically as he is a nominee for the 2020 Grammy’s.

Check out Chris Browns posts below

11-20-2019

