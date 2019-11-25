CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: NASA’s Orion Capsule Has Arrived In Our Area

Source: JASON CONNOLLY / Getty

via Wkyc/WKYC Staff, Mike Friend:

Over the weekend the history of space flight has made it here to Ohio.

The Orion capsule and its service module are in Ohio for a series of tests at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky

LOCAL NEWS: NASA’s Orion Capsule Has Arrived In Our Area  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

