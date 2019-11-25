CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order as it has been reported via a mass text message by Kandi Burruss herself that her and her husband Todd’s brand new baby girl has arrived via surrogate.

According to the text message sent to her fans by Kandi Burruss:

“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz, I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”

This will make both Kandi and Todd’s 3rd child, their second together (son Ace Tucker), and they each have an older daughter from a previous relationship. Kandi Burruss also exclusively shared a glimpse of baby girl Blaze.

