CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order as it has been reported via a mass text message by Kandi Burruss herself that her and her husband Todd’s brand new baby girl has arrived via surrogate.
According to the text message sent to her fans by Kandi Burruss:
“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz, I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”
This will make both Kandi and Todd’s 3rd child, their second together (son Ace Tucker), and they each have an older daughter from a previous relationship. Kandi Burruss also exclusively shared a glimpse of baby girl Blaze.
see post below
View this post on Instagram
Congrats are in order to #KandiBurruss and #ToddTucker! The two welcomed their second child, a baby girl, via surrogate tonight. ___ Kandi announced the good news to her fans through mass text message. She shared a small glimpse of their baby girl, Blaze Tucker! Congrats again! (📸: @gettyimages)