CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton Slayed ‘Un-Break My Heart’ During The 2019 AMA’s [VIDEO]

Jazz In the Garden

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Toni Braxton hasn’t made an appearance at The American Music since 2001 so last night the 7 time award winner came back with the classic look from the first time we ever laid eyes her on her 25 years ago and slayed the stage as she performed her 1996 number one hit ‘Un-Break My Heart’ to a sea of violinist while dripped in white, last night during the 2019 American Music Awards, flawlessly without skipping a beat.

Who else other than Toni Braxton can pay tribute to her, better than herself?

Take a look at Toni Braxton’s phenomenal performance of ‘Un-Break My Heart’ last night at the 2019 American Music Awards below.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
2019 AMA , 2019 American Music Awards , Live Performance , Toni Braxton , un-break my heart

Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
BROWNS: Fans Got to “Whack” a Mason Rudolph…
 2 hours ago
11.25.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
SPORTS: Steelers Bench Mason Rudolph During Bengals Game…
 4 hours ago
11.25.19
Jazz In the Garden
Toni Braxton Slayed ‘Un-Break My Heart’ During The…
 5 hours ago
11.25.19
CBS Radio Presents 5th Annual 'We Can Survive' Show
Khalid Cleaned Up At The 2019 American Music…
 5 hours ago
11.25.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close