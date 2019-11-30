LOCAL NEWS: How ‘Cash Mobs’ Can Support Local Businesses This Week

Usually, when shopping, especially for Christmas gifts, customers would either go online or visit any of the national stores.

This year, it could be time to support the small, local businesses in the Cleveland area.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Starting Friday, The National Council of Negro Women is hosting a “cash mob” to show support to black-owned businesses in Cleveland. A cash mob is when a group of people go to a store and support the business by buying things.

These group outings can help boost a local business that use a lot more support. It can also serve as examples for those also want to launch stores of their own in different communities, especially areas that are not properly served.

The “cash mob” initiative lasts until Friday, Dec. 6. A majority of the local, small businesses are in the recently opened BoxSpot at E. 81st and Kinsman.

To read a full list of stores and business you and a ‘cash mob’ of your own can shop and support, click here.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Marko Klaric / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Sam Mellish and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland