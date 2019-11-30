LOCAL NEWS: How Mike Tyson’s Northeast Ohio Mansion is Now a Church!

There was a period when Boxing legend Mike Tyson owned a house in Trumbull County. Now, it has become a church.

Tyson’s one-time mansion went through a four-year renovation period that has just been done by members of Living Word Sanctuary.

Tyson’s former mansion was donated to the church by the previous owner. Living Word Sanctuary was only responsible to pay about $50,000 in back-taxes.

The building remained in place for the most part, with only one part of the mansion being the pool and whirlpool room that was the most challenging to fill. It took the church a year to use sand and cement to cover that space, which is now able to fill 140 members or visitors.

The living room is now a meeting space, while the basketball court stays put.

The church’s leader, Pastor Nick DeJacimo, credits God for the success of securing the mansion and renovating to fit the congregation, despite those who were not thrilled with the idea.

