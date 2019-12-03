Don’t know what he was thinking but for SOME reason, Kid Rock is not a fan of Oprah Winfrey, and he seems to want the world to know it. The country rap-rocker was recorded last week going on a expletive laden rant against the talk show host while stumbling around the stage at his own night club in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video posted on TMZ he’s seen saying, ” Oprah Winfrey is like ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this [expletive].” Then he continues to insult the media mogul. He said he’s pretty sure people will say he’s a racist, and that’s fine but they’re weird. Saturday, Rock doubled down, tweeting that his people wanted him appear on Oprah’s talk show years ago, but her people wanted him to write down five reasons why he loved her and the show. He used some pretty colorful language to say he refused.

I think his double down may be a little too late.

Kid Rock Verbally Attacks Oprah was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By JC Posted 9 hours ago

