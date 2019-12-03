Tis’ the season to buy some Beyoncé merchandise! While the beauty isn’t on tour, she did drop some holiday merchandise for those of you who have loved ones in the Bey hive. The Queen B released enough merch for everyone on your shopping list that wants to show off their love for Beyoncé.

The line includes everything from a t-shirt with baby Bey’s face on it to statement tees, sweaters to keep you warm in this cold weather, joggers, a tote, and a knit scarf. Literally, you can satisfy anyone! If clothes aren’t your thing, no worries, Bey is allowing you to show off your love in other ways.

You can get a poster for your room, a $25.00 sleep mask that would be great for a flight (it literally says, “I’m sleep”), a mug for your morning coffee and ornaments for the tree. There’s even an $85.00 woven blanket to keep you warm for when you tell your (ex)-man “to the left, to the left.”

The items that #TeamBeautiful loves? The t-shirt with Beyoncé dressed up as Santa and reads, “Your Favorite Wrapper” and priced at $40.00.

The best part? You can wrap up the gifts in holiday Beyoncé wrapping paper. Now this is how you sleigh the holidays the Beyoncé way!

Pricing starts at $15.00 and nothing is over $85.00. I love that she kept the gifts at affordable prices with something almost everyone can afford.

Beauties, will you be buying? You can shop the collection here.

Here’s The Buzzz: Beyoncé Drops Holiday Merchandise To Help You Sleigh This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com