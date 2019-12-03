CLOSE
First Ladies Of Gospel The Clark Sisters Official Biopic Trailer Has Dropped

Black Music Month: Clark Sisters

Hallelujah finally Lifetime is bringing us a biopic that will make us all say “look at God” !!  They have been teasing us for a long time but the official trailer has finally dropped, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel, and it looks like we are going to finally get to watch one of God’s greatest gift to gospel music hailing from the Motor City in January 2020.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel, produced by a team of some of greatest musical talents in entertainment, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige, tells the story of how the legendary Clark sisters, Dorinda, Jacky, Twinkie, Denise, and Karen went from the humble beginnings Detroit to breaking music barriers for over five decades, and becoming one of most highly regarded musical family in Gospel Music.  The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel, stars Aunjanue Ellis , Mattie, singer Christina BellSheléa FrazierRaven GoodwinAngela Birchett and Kierra Sheard as her mother, Karen.

Check out the official trailer to Lifetime movies The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel below.

