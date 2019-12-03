CLOSE
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

The senator from California's campaign had been dogged by reports of instability and infighting.

The only Black woman seeking the Democratic nomination for president will suspend her campaign, according to multiple reports. Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy on Tuesday.

“The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day,” CNN reported.

The Washington Post reported that Harris, 55, cited a lack of funding to keep her campaign afloat, telling her supporters that “my campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.” She reportedly said that she had “deep regret” for ending her campaign but that her announcement was also accompanied by “deep gratitude” before she hinted at what’s next for her: “But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight.”

The national organizing director for Harris’ campaign tweeted that he had “No regrets” and was proud of the campaign.

Harris’ campaign had been dogged by reports of instability and infighting. In the most recent indication that her campaign was not in a good place, the Grio reported that a letter of resignation from one of Kamala Harris’ now-former staffers described the campaign as chaotic for workers, lacking direction, and lacking a “real plan to win.”

However, just weeks earlier, Harris pushed back against reports that insisted her campaign was nearing its end.

“I am very supportive of my campaign, of the people who are working on it. They’ve done great work which has gotten us to the point where we are today,” Harris said on Nov. 16. “And let’s be clear, we have to focus on the real issues in front of us. We’ve got an impeachment hearing going on, we’ve got a criminal living in the White House, we’ve got immigrants who are afraid of leaving their homes. We’ve got the 2020 Census coming up. … That’s where my head is focused.”

Harris, a graduate of Howard University, an HBCU, was also polling very poorly with Black voters, a powerful electoral bloc largely seen as needed support for whichever candidate becomes the Democratic nominee.

Harris came across as very confident in her chances when she announced her candidacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this year.

“I love my country. I love my country,” Harris said at the time. “This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.”

During the course of her campaign, Harris managed to electrify on the debate stage but couldn’t duplicate that energy when it came to her polling, which ultimately determines the course of a presidential campaign. With Harris dropping out, 15 candidates remained vying for the Democratic nomination.

