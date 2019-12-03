CLOSE
Master P Releasing His Own Ramen Noodles Called “Rap Noodles”

Source: Yuji Ozeki / Getty

Master P has another plan.

He is coming out with his own noodle line. Yes like ramen noodles!

They won’t be called ramen noodles they will be called “Rap Noodles” similar to his Rap Snacks that was released years ago!

The box will have their own flavors and faces including E40 and Lil Boosie!

No release date has been set but we do know they will be released soon.

Source: HotNewHipHop.com

Master P Releasing His Own Ramen Noodles Called “Rap Noodles”  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

