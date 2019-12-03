Master P Releasing His Own Ramen Noodles Called “Rap Noodles”

Master P has another plan.

He is coming out with his own noodle line. Yes like ramen noodles!

They won’t be called ramen noodles they will be called “Rap Noodles” similar to his Rap Snacks that was released years ago!

The box will have their own flavors and faces including E40 and Lil Boosie!

No release date has been set but we do know they will be released soon.

Source: HotNewHipHop.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 4 hours ago

