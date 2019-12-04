George Zimmerman Going After Trayvon Martin’s Parents for $100 Million!

George Zimmerman remains a free man.

Not only after being found not guilty for the murder of Trayvon Martin, but no matter what legal situation he gets involved in, he finds a way to escape the law.

Now, Zimmerman is striking back against Martin’s parents in a major way.

From Bossip:

Today it was announced via press release that the man who killed Trayvon Martin in cold-blood for no reason whatsoever is now suing the dead boy’s parents, attorney Ben Crump, and several others for $100 million.

But wait, there's more:

Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and a former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor is representing George Zimmerman in a lawsuit alleging that the prosecution’s key witness in his 2013 murder trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter and fake witness. The suit, styled Zimmerman vs. Crump et. al, filed in Florida state court, also alleges defamation by the Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump.

It’s alleged that Jeantel was produced by Crump and others as “Diamond Eugene” and that she was “being instructed to give false statements.”

The lawsuit comes as a movie is being released called The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America, written by Joel Gilbert, who believes that Jeantel was not in communication with Martin, but a female named Brittany Diamond Eugene. He is alleging that Eugene was replaced by Jeantel, because she “refused to lie” about Zimmerman.

Just another way for Zimmerman to not accept accountability, and for Klayman and Gilbert to help. All three need to sit down!

