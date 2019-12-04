Bhad Bhabie Goes After ‘Bald Headed’ Black Women Over Criticism of Her New Hairstyle

Bhad Bhabie, the ‘Dr. Phil’ brat turned rapper, recently debuted her brand-new hairstyle that had a lot of people reacting in different ways.

Bhad Bhabie addresses black women accusing her of cultural appropriation for wearing braids: https://t.co/FMWa66Abdm pic.twitter.com/cME14byfJi — Complex UK (@complex_uk) December 4, 2019

Now, she is going after those who not only can’t stand her new hair, but have accused her of “cultural appropriation.”

One group in particular she had it in for were “black females.”

“To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f*ck what y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight,” she wrote. “But y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/ Peruvian hair which is anything like y’all real hair texture.”

“we all know I look fine asf in any hairstyle I do from any culture because I’m that bitch. I hope you bald-headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”

Bhad Bhabie gets braids, and she gets praised by some… However, black women have been called unprofessional and all types of stereotypes for wearing box braids 🤷🏾‍♀️😐 That’s part of the reason why some people are upset.. — NUNYA (@_cloutmya) December 4, 2019

If your not a black female your opinion on this topic invalid. Black womens get dragged for wearing fake hair and dragged for wearing their real hair. Why is it trendy and cute when a white girl wear box braids but ratchet when black girls do?? Bhad bhabie was not spitting facts pic.twitter.com/agKsrYuGg9 — sheldon (@_6gilly9_) December 4, 2019

she tried to sneak diss us by saying we wear wigs… bitch we aren’t the only race of women who wears wigs. @BhadBhabie and your braids gone make your hair fall out that’s not talking shit that’s the truth. Now when you take them out and you gotta wear wigs remember wtf you said — Cameryn Love (@withlovecameryn) December 4, 2019

BhadBhabie never should have said anything because now she just poured fuel to the fire now she's calling BLACK WOMEN "BALD HEADED HOES" most people wasn't even mad at her wearing that. Now she got the black community like cash me outside so i can pull out them braids SMH pic.twitter.com/XDn97KPWfg — KrabbyPattyBaddie (@KookieAwkward) December 4, 2019

