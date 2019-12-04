CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bhad Bhabie Goes After ‘Bald Headed’ Black Women Over Criticism of Her New Hairstyle

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Bhad Bhabie, the ‘Dr. Phil’ brat turned rapper, recently debuted her brand-new hairstyle that had a lot of people reacting in different ways.

Now, she is going after those who not only can’t stand her new hair, but have accused her of “cultural appropriation.”

One group in particular she had it in for were “black females.”

From EURweb:

“To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f*ck what y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight,” she wrote. “But y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/ Peruvian hair which is anything like y’all real hair texture.”

Here is all of what she put on her Instagram story:

And here is a sample of what she had to say:

“we all know I look fine asf in any hairstyle I do from any culture because I’m that bitch. I hope you bald-headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”

She later had to clarify her rant against those who didn’t like her hair:

Black Twitter was not very forgiving of Bhabie:

Not knowing when to shut her mouth, Bhabie went on Instagram once again to speak out some more:

She then said she was “too real” for fame.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Gregg DeGuire and Getty Images

Gif, Third and Fourth Picture, and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Fifth through Thirteenth Picture Courtesy of Instagram, The Shade Room, and EURweb

Report: AGT Told Gabrielle Union Changing Her Hairstyles So Much Was Too ‘Black’ For Their Audience
15 photos

Videos
Latest
Rapper Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' '47 Meters Down Uncaged' held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Bhad Bhabie Goes After ‘Bald Headed’ Black Women…
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Mary J. Blige
MJB Is Getting Her Own Documentary
 4 hours ago
12.04.19
Celebrity guests attend Roc Nation Sports Presents: Throne Boxing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY - Jay Z
HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out…
 4 hours ago
12.04.19
NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns
SPORTS: Does Browns Player Larry Ogunjobi Also Know…
 4 hours ago
12.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close