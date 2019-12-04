Bhad Bhabie Goes After ‘Bald Headed’ Black Women Over Criticism of Her New Hairstyle

Bhad Bhabie, the ‘Dr. Phil’ brat turned rapper, recently debuted her brand-new hairstyle that had a lot of people reacting in different ways.
Now, she is going after those who not only can’t stand her new hair, but have accused her of “cultural appropriation.”
One group in particular she had it in for were “black females.”
From EURweb:
“To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f*ck what y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight,” she wrote. “But y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/ Peruvian hair which is anything like y’all real hair texture.”
Here is all of what she put on her Instagram story:
And here is a sample of what she had to say:
“we all know I look fine asf in any hairstyle I do from any culture because I’m that bitch. I hope you bald-headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”
She later had to clarify her rant against those who didn’t like her hair:
Black Twitter was not very forgiving of Bhabie:
Not knowing when to shut her mouth, Bhabie went on Instagram once again to speak out some more:
She then said she was “too real” for fame.
