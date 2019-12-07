CLOSE
SPORTS: Wanna See Sunday’s Browns-Bengals Game? Tickets Are Dirt Cheap Right Now!

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

At the start of the regular NFL season, tickets to see the Cleveland Browns were expensive and hard to come by.

Now, with a 5-7 record in the league, and seeing how the team has been doing, the seats are becoming a lot more cheaper to afford.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has some details on how much they are selling nowadays:

According to Vivid Seats, which sells tickets on the secondary market, you can nab seats for Sunday’s game for as little as nine bucks.

You can imagine where those sections are at inside FirstEnergy Stadium with those prices.  That would right at the top.  At least you have the scoreboard.

Still, nine bucks is a bargain compared to the average cost:

Vivid Seats says the average cost for a ticket to a Browns game is about $58.

Keep in mind those prices can adjust depending on how hot, and how well, the Brownies are on the field.

But no matter how much those tickets are, GO BROWNS!!!

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

