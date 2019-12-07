CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Catholic Diocese Priest Arrested for Child Pornography Possession

An ongoing investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in an arrest involving a prominent member of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Father Robert McWilliams was taken into custody Thursday morning after detectives searched his living and office space at Sts. Joseph & John School and St. Joseph Parish, according to a statement sent to the parish by the school principal.

The Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office was also involved after hearing of “inappropriate text messages” involved, leading to Fr. McWilliams’ arrest for child pornography possession.

