LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Placed in Top 15 of Cities With High Depression Rates

High Angle View Of City By Sea Against Sky

Source: Harold Stiver / EyeEm / Getty

Cleveland has made another list, but once again, it’s not one to be proud of.

The city has made the top 15 in a list of cities across the United States with high rates of depression.

So where was Cleveland placed?  The Land came in at 13th place along with Elyria in the same ranking.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

There has been an increase of almost 18% of Americans diagnosed with depression between 2016 and 2017, and a study conducted by Insurance Providers shows Cleveland has one of the highest rates of depression among “large U.S. metro cities,” with 21.9% of residents diagnosed.

Other Ohio cities fared worse with Cincinnati in 2nd place and Columbus in 9th place.

The city with the most depression rates was Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI, coming in 1st place.

Now, how did the study determine where the cities were placed?

The study indicates there are a number of factors that can impact mental health including genetics, stress, environment, physical health, finances and divorce.

Miami, New York City, and Washington D.C. were the cities that have low depression rates.

To read the entire top 15 list of cities with high depression rates, and how Cleveland placed high on the list, click here.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Harold Stiver / EyeEm and Getty Images

