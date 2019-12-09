CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LOVE: A Kindergarteners Entire Class Attends His Adoption

Busy family in a living room

Source: Weekend Images Inc. / Getty

Kindergartner Michael Clark Jr. had been in foster care and the people that he called his family were his classmates.  So when it came time for Michael to be adopted, his family was right there by his side in the court room literally.

Now this should be a Lifetime movie.  Little Michael Clark Jr. foster parents for about a year, Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton, wanted to adopt Michael but not without the support of his kindergarten class.  So Michael’s teacher arranged for a field trip of a lifetime with the kindergarten classes hearts in their hands and love pouring from their tongue.

May God continue to bless young Michael Clark Jr. and his new parents as well as his family at Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids

see video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
adoption , Kindergarten Class , Kindergartener , Michael Clark Jr.

Videos
Latest
US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA
Congratulations Barack and Michelle Bought a $11.5 House…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Ray J Attends Meet-And-Greet For 'Homes 4 Heroes' Television Project
Ray J Carried A Message To Wendy Williams…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Busy family in a living room
LOVE: A Kindergarteners Entire Class Attends His Adoption
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
sam sylk r. kelly interview
Demetrius Smith R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager Will Testify…However…
 3 hours ago
12.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close