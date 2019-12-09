According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has threatened to evict Relentless by the end of the year.

This eviction letter exposes an apparent conflict between the two churches. Less than two years ago Relentless Church was formed when Redemption’s Ron and Hope Carpenter moved their ministry to California and placed the Greenville congregation in Gray’s hands.

The Carpenters and Redemption still own the 17-acre property in Greenville, they made an agreement to lease the land and building to Pastor Gray and his newly formed Relentless Church in 2018.

In a letter delivered to Relentless on Nov. 27, Redemption terminated its lease agreement with Relentless and instructed Relentless leaders to vacate the property, Gray’s spokeswoman, Holly Baird, confirmed.

But Baird said Pastors John and Aventer Gray have been current with their lease payments and all financial obligations.

According to documents released publically, Hope Carpenter sent Facebook messages to Relentless members calling John Gray “a shady man”. In those messages, Carpenter says Relentless is three to four months behind on bills and John Gray is said to be “very dishonest”. In those same messages, Hope Carpenter said, plans are laid out for taking the church back and for the Carpenters to preach there once a month as it returns to be a Redemption campus.

No official documents mention missed payments and as of Thursday afternoon, no related eviction notices had been filed in the Greenville court records.

Ron and Hope Carpenter along with Attorney John Devlin, who sent the initial letter representing Redemption Church, declined to comment.

SOURCE | Greenville News

John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public Dispute With Ron Carpenter’s Redemption Church was originally published on praisedc.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 7 hours ago

