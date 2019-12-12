Legendary Boxer Leon Spinks Has Been Hospitalized and In Need Of Prayers

Prayers are being required. The wife of legendary boxer Leon Spinks, Brenda Spinks, has taken to her Facebook to summon the prayer warrior fans, friends and family of Spinks as it is being reported that he has been hospitalized in a Las Vegas hospital, with no further information about is health or condition.

Leon Spinks was diagnosed with brain shrinkage in 2012 caused by the beatings to the head he had taken in his boxing career.

Leon Spinks a 1976 Olympic Gold Medal winner, notoriety came from his fights against another legend that has since past Muhammad Ali, fights that changed Spinks life forever.

We will be keeping Leon Spinks uplifted in our prayers for healing.

See Brenda Spinks post below