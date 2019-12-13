CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Comedian Chris Cotton Has Passed Age 32

Comedy Central's Emmys Party 2018

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Philadelphia native actor/comedian/author, Chris Cotton has passed away at the young age of 32.

Chris Cotton was most notable as a stand up comedian on the Comedy Central, as well as the writer and host on the networks talk show “Every Damn Day”. Chris Cotton the author recently published a memoir titled memoir, “What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.”

Chris Cotton is survived by his wife of eight years, Ericalynn Cotton with whom he was expecting a child soon.

A GoFundme page has been set up in honor of Chris Cotton with the funds going to Cotton’s wife Erica to help with her growing family.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the many fans, friends, colleagues and family of Chris Cotton uplifted on our prayers.

See video and post below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Chris Cotton , comedian , comedy central , dead

Videos
Latest
Veteran Actor Danny Aiello Has Passed Away
 53 mins ago
12.13.19
Tom’s Surprise: Ice Cube
 2 hours ago
12.13.19
Comedy Central's Emmys Party 2018
Comedian Chris Cotton Has Passed Age 32
 2 hours ago
12.13.19
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Backstage
‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany…
 3 hours ago
12.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close