Comedian Chris Cotton Has Passed Age 32

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Philadelphia native actor/comedian/author, Chris Cotton has passed away at the young age of 32.

Chris Cotton was most notable as a stand up comedian on the Comedy Central, as well as the writer and host on the networks talk show “Every Damn Day”. Chris Cotton the author recently published a memoir titled memoir, “What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.”

Chris Cotton is survived by his wife of eight years, Ericalynn Cotton with whom he was expecting a child soon.

A GoFundme page has been set up in honor of Chris Cotton with the funds going to Cotton’s wife Erica to help with her growing family.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the many fans, friends, colleagues and family of Chris Cotton uplifted on our prayers.

