CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One 25 Years Later!

Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Amazon is also planning a short documentary on the famous song.

 

For years, one song has become a signature hit for not only one artist, but also every Christmas season.

We are talking about Mariah Carey, and the song of course is “All I Want for Christmas.”

Since its release in 1994, “All I Want” has been featured in numerous movies, covered by different artists, and even used by Carey herself to kick off the Holidays.

The singer has now earned $60 million in royalities off of the song.

Now, it has become more popular than ever, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This is the first time the 25-year-old song has hit No. 1. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Carey was only 24 when “All I Want,” and the album it was featured on, “Merry Christmas,” was released.

Here’s the classic, now chart-topper, below:

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward, Getty Images, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Second Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward and Getty Images

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Midsection Of Bride Holding Bouquet While Standing Against Wedding Dresses In Shop
Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 6 hours ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 6 hours ago
12.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close