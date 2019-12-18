LOCAL NEWS: Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Mentor

There is a winner in the latest Mega Millions jackpot, and he or she is right here in Northeast Ohio!

The winning ticket for the $372 million drawing came from Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard and Center St. near Route 2 in Mentor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling tickets for the multi-state lottery back in 2002. According to the Mega Millions website, it is the largest jackpot ever won in Ohio.

The ticket’s cash value: $251.5 million.

Giant Eagle will claim $100,000 for selling the winning ticket, and the person who won the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.

In case you are wondering here are the winning numbers: 22-30-53-55-56 with 16 as the mega ball number.

