J.R. Smith’s Wife Decides to Publicly Pray For Both Him and His Mistress!!!

Things have gotten very messy for former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith. So much to where his wife has taken to social media for both prayer and confession at the same time!

From MadameNoire:

JR Smith’s marriage to his wife Jewel Harris is on shaky ground after Jewel took to Instagram to publicly pray for her husband after he was allegedly caught cheating on her. The basketball star is reportedly having an affair with actress Candice Patton, who stars in the series, “The Flash.”

Harris was shown on Instagram wearing an “I Love You” hat during her prayer session. She prayed for Smith before praying for Patton.

Smith later responded to Harris’ prayer by saying that the two are “separated” and have been so for months.

A lot of tea has been spilled, and we shall see if Smith and Harris will patch things up, or if Smith and Patton will heat things up.

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Adam Glanzman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bruce Yeung and Getty Images

Third Picture and First and Second Video Courtesy of Instagram, The Shade Room, and MadameNoire