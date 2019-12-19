CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Is Black Superman: He Is Now Producing An Animated Black Super Hero Series

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Rapper turned very successful film producer 50 Cent may have a brash way of expressing himself on social media but when it comes to show production he transforms in Black Superman.  So with the award winning success of ‘POWER’ 50 Cent is doubling down with another future success as he has been given the green light to produce a Black Super Hero series with Lionsgate.

According to an article in Variety, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent will executive produce a cartoon series titled “Trill League,” based on the novel  “Trill League” by Chicago native illustrator ,Anthony Piper, a Marvel Comics freelancer, which combines the worlds of superheroes, hand-drawn and computer animation originating from or associated with Japan and hip hop culture.  The series will launch on a short form video platform called “Quibi’ that is slated to launch in April of 2020.

Check out 50 Cents post on his new production venture below.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
50 Cent , Anthony Piper , Black Super Hero Series , Chicago , lionsgate , Trill League

Videos
Latest
50 Cent
50 Cent Is Black Superman: He Is Now…
 8 mins ago
12.19.19
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
J.R. Smith’s Wife Decides to Publicly Pray For…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
SPORTS: OBJ Sets The Record Straight On Whether…
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison,…
 22 hours ago
12.18.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close