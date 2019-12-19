DISCUSSION: Should Art Modell Be Inducted Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced who has made its list of finalists for 2020 inductions.

There is one name that will surprise many, depending who you root for, and where you live.

Here is WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland with more:

Among the finalists is the late team owner Art Modell, who famously relocated the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore. While celebrated for bringing football back to Baltimore, he was easily the most-hated person in Cleveland.

Modell is also known for firing the likes of Paul Brown and Bill Belichick.

He would pass away at the age of 87 in 2012.

