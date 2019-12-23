CLOSE
Morris Day Talks Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’s Time Clock Got Punched [VIDEO]

District Rhythms: Morris Day And The Time

Source: Victoria Said It / Victoria Said It/Radio One Saint Louis

The cool thing about the 80’s was everything that went on behind the scenes in entertainment was left to our imagination. In 2019 social media has killed our imaginations and rumors are followed by affirmation pretty quick hence there’s no need to right book about because hell we are living it virtual reality in real time.

But going back to the 80’s when Prince, Morris Day and The Time along with Vanity 6 was riding high on Purple clouds, rain started falling from those clouds along with hail and the next thing we knew is we didn’t recognize those dudes standing behind Jerome and his mirror and we never knew what really happened.

Morris Day sat down for an interview to talk about life with Prince and The Time and why musically beautiful one, Prince decided to punch Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’s clock permanently.  And why the action set up the future for a gigolo to get lonely too.

Check out the video below to find out why.

