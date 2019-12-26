CLOSE
Ice Cube Say’s ‘Last Friday’ Is On Hold and He’s Not Happy!?

Inquiring minds wants to know, so the question was asked of NWA legendary rapper turned producer, Ice Cube, when was the cult following hit movie ‘Friday’, ‘Last Friday’ going the hit the silver screen and Ice Cube’s response has everybody alarmed.

According to Ice Cube with the untimely passing of the legendary comedian  John Witherspoon who plays Ice Cube’s character Craig in the movie and who’s participation in ‘Last Friday’ is heavy, New Line Cinema, has been slow to take their foot off the brake with moving forward and Cube is a little pissed  off about it.

