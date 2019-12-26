Cardi B Closes On Dream House Gives Fan A Tour [VIDEO]

Okuuur Cardi B and Offset have been going back and forth over who’s “I Like it Like That” like that vision of their dream house would win after 2 years of looking to find both artists vision at one address, so on the day that is full of miracles, blessings, hope, love, joy etc.etc. Cardi B went live to show her greater gift of all…finally being able to close on the house of she and her husband Offset’s dreams.

The extremely ecstatic Cardi B done just what us common folks would have done took pictures and videos until our cellies died.

Take a look at Cardi B sharing her vision of love as Cardi gives fans a live tour of her new home the happy couple just on below.