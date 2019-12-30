5 People Stabbed During 7th Night of Hanukkah Celebration

Saturday night several people were celebrating the 7th night of Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s house in Monsey, NY just outside of New York City, when a man with a covered face burst through the door and stabbed 5 people.

An alleged suspect Grafton Thomas has been arrested and is in custody. Grafton Thomas was allegedly found with blood on him and smelled of bleach. Grafton Thomas who does not have a criminal record is being held with on a $5 million dollar bond, and he has plead not guilty

In the last few weeks there has been 9 possible cases where people of the Jewish community have been attacked including the shoot out that left 6 people dead at a Kosher market in New Jersey.

