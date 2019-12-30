CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

5 People Stabbed During 7th Night of Hanukkah Celebration

Security Increased Around Jewish Communities After Wave Of Attacks

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Saturday night several people were celebrating the 7th night of Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s house in Monsey, NY just outside of New York City, when a man with a covered face burst through the door and stabbed 5 people.

An alleged suspect Grafton Thomas has been arrested and is in custody.   Grafton Thomas was allegedly found with blood on him and smelled of bleach.  Grafton Thomas who does not have a criminal record is being held with on a $5 million dollar bond, and he has plead not guilty

In the last few weeks there has been 9 possible cases where people of the Jewish community have been attacked including the shoot out that left 6 people dead at a Kosher market in New Jersey.

See video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos

Hanukkah , New York , stabbing

Videos
Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John
Civil Rights Leader/Rep. John Lewis Has Stage 4…
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Prayers: Detroit Lion Marvin Jones Infant Son Passed
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
Security Increased Around Jewish Communities After Wave Of Attacks
5 People Stabbed During 7th Night of Hanukkah…
 2 hours ago
12.30.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Eva Talks A Lot Of Trash For…
 11 hours ago
12.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close