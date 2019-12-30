Civil Rights Leader/Rep. John Lewis Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Prayer warriors are being summoned as the heart and soul of the democratic caucus, Georgia Congressman John Lewis has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 79.

Representative John Lewis is a legendary civil rights leader who was one of the “Big Six” leaders of groups (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) who organized the 1963 March on Washington. John Lewis played many key roles in the Civil Rights Movement and its actions to end legalized racial segregation in the United States. Through the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee John Lewis was a foot solider who not only coordinated the organization but actually put his life on the line trying to help students in Mississippi to register to vote in 1964. John Lewis was violently attacked as he tried to enter a whites-only waiting room by two white men, injuring his face and kicking him in the ribs. Nevertheless, only two weeks later Lewis joined a Freedom Ride that was bound for Jackson.

According to John Lewis

“We were determined not to let any act of violence keep us from our goal. We knew our lives could be threatened, but we had made up our minds not to turn back,”

Forty-eight years after he had being violently attacked and injured by the Ku Klux Klan during civil rights marches, John Lewis received an apology on national television from a white southerner, former Klansman Elwin Wilson.

On February 15, 2011 President Barack Obama presented Rep. John Lewis with the 2010 Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis plans are to keep working as he goes through yet another fight for his life.

We be keeping our real life superhero John Lewis uplifted in our prayers as he continues to fight for us as well as himself.

