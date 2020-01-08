CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WTH!! Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Throw Blows Live!? [VIDEO]

US-music-Entertainment-court-crime

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Interestingly enough all the ladies from part II seemed to be really concerned for Joycelyn Savage because she seems so Beyonce’ like but maybe daddy being locked up and the stress of everyone leaving her is causing her to boss up because looking at a Live video from Azriel Clary Joycelyn is steppin in asses in the name of love.  #howdareyouleaveRKelly

Last we heard Joycelyn had set up a paid site to allegedly tell her story of being a victim of R. Kelly.  The site was eventually do to suspicions that it wasn’t really Joycelyn.

And maybe it wasn’t cause she appears to be the last woman standing for Daddy.

In a IG Live video by Azriel Clary, allegedly, it looks like the two ladies, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, are having a heated argument because Azriel is bouncing and Joycelyn can’t believe it, so much so that Joycelyn bopped Azriel and that’s when the physical rumble started.

According to Azriel she is pressing charges on Joycelyn, so if the Savages want they daughter back they can get her from the jail!?  #IJS

Warning the video is raw and clear but more importantly sad.  Is this what it’s coming too?

We bout to throw them bows, We bout to swing them thangs, We bout to throw them bows,We bout to swing them thangs, It’s a bout to be a (WHAT) girl fight !!

AZRIEL CLARY , fight , Joycelyn Savage

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
WTH!! Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Throw Blows…
 22 mins ago
01.08.20
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Fox Says Jussie Smollett Is NOT Coming Back…
 1 hour ago
01.08.20
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
Stephen A. Smith Furious Over The NFL Not…
 1 hour ago
01.08.20
Faith Evans Is Not Happy With Documentary
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close