12 Most Affordable Suburbs Near Cleveland, Ohio

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Home prices continue to challenge buyers across much of the country, but Northeast Ohio still offers plenty of affordable options.

Several Cleveland-area suburbs combine reasonable housing costs, access to major highways and proximity to jobs, shopping and entertainment.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, looking to downsize or simply searching for more value, these communities deserve a closer look.

Here are 12 of the most affordable suburbs near Cleveland, Ohio.

Editor Note: Rankings consider housing affordability, typical home values, cost of living, location, amenities and access to major employment centers using publicly available housing and census data. Home values and market conditions can change over time.

1. Maple Heights

Maple Heights consistently ranks among the most affordable suburbs in Cuyahoga County. Located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, the city offers home prices that remain well below many neighboring communities. Residents also benefit from quick access to I-480, making commutes throughout Northeast Ohio relatively convenient.