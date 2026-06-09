12 Most Affordable Suburbs Near Cleveland, Ohio
- Cleveland suburbs provide lower-cost homes with convenient commutes to jobs and entertainment.
- Suburbs like Maple Heights, Bedford, and Garfield Heights combine affordability and proximity to major highways.
- Lakefront communities like Euclid and Eastlake offer affordable waterfront living options.
Home prices continue to challenge buyers across much of the country, but Northeast Ohio still offers plenty of affordable options.
Several Cleveland-area suburbs combine reasonable housing costs, access to major highways and proximity to jobs, shopping and entertainment.
Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, looking to downsize or simply searching for more value, these communities deserve a closer look.
Here are 12 of the most affordable suburbs near Cleveland, Ohio.
Editor Note: Rankings consider housing affordability, typical home values, cost of living, location, amenities and access to major employment centers using publicly available housing and census data. Home values and market conditions can change over time.
1. Maple Heights
Maple Heights consistently ranks among the most affordable suburbs in Cuyahoga County. Located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, the city offers home prices that remain well below many neighboring communities. Residents also benefit from quick access to I-480, making commutes throughout Northeast Ohio relatively convenient.
2. Bedford
Bedford combines affordable housing with a historic downtown and easy highway access. The suburb sits near I-271 and I-480, giving residents convenient routes to Cleveland and other major employment centers. Bedford Reservation and Tinkers Creek Gorge also provide some of the area’s best outdoor recreation opportunities.
3. Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights offers buyers an affordable alternative to some of Cleveland’s pricier suburbs. Located just south of the city, it provides quick access to downtown, major shopping corridors and healthcare employers. Many homes remain attainable for first-time buyers seeking proximity to Cleveland.
4. Euclid
Situated along Lake Erie, Euclid delivers a combination of affordability and waterfront access that can be difficult to find elsewhere. The city features parks, marinas and a diverse housing stock. Residents enjoy a shorter commute to downtown Cleveland than many outer-ring suburbs.
5. Parma
As Ohio’s seventh-largest city, Parma offers a wide range of housing options and neighborhood styles. Buyers often find more square footage for their money compared to several neighboring suburbs. The city also boasts extensive shopping, restaurants and access to major highways.
6. Brook Park
Brook Park’s location near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and major interstate connections makes it attractive for commuters. Home prices typically remain lower than many nearby west-side suburbs. Residents also enjoy easy access to shopping and employment centers throughout Greater Cleveland.
7. Bedford Heights
Bedford Heights continues to attract buyers looking for affordable housing near major employers. The suburb sits near I-271, I-480 and several business parks. Its central location allows residents to reach many parts of Northeast Ohio quickly.
8. Wickliffe
Wickliffe provides affordable homeownership opportunities on Cleveland’s east side. The city offers convenient access to I-90, making travel to downtown Cleveland and Lake County destinations relatively simple. Many buyers appreciate the community’s suburban feel and established neighborhoods.
9. South Euclid
South Euclid balances affordability with proximity to universities, hospitals and major employers. Residents enjoy access to parks, recreation programs and shopping districts throughout the eastern suburbs. The city’s location appeals to buyers who want convenience without some of the higher costs found farther east.
10. Eastlake
Eastlake remains one of Lake County’s more affordable communities. Residents enjoy access to Lake Erie, nearby parks and the home of the Lake County Captains. The suburb also provides a quieter setting while keeping downtown Cleveland within commuting distance.
11. Berea
Berea offers a unique blend of affordability, small-town charm and educational opportunities. Home to Baldwin Wallace University and the Cleveland Browns’ former training facilities, the city attracts families, students and professionals alike. Its walkable downtown and strong community identity continue to draw new residents.
12. North Olmsted
North Olmsted rounds out the list thanks to its balance of affordability and amenities. The city features extensive retail options, strong transportation access and proximity to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. While home prices often run higher than some communities listed above, buyers still find good value compared to several neighboring west-side suburbs.
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12 Most Affordable Suburbs Near Cleveland, Ohio was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com