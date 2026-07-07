Black Bear Spotted In Garfield Heights After Pepper Pike Sighting

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A black bear has now been spotted in Garfield Heights, just one day after police warned residents about a bear roaming nearby Pepper Pike. The back-to-back sightings have surprised many residents, but wildlife experts say wandering black bears become more common during the summer as young males search for new territory.

According to a Garfield Heights resident, a home security camera captured the bear walking across the front yard around 2:30 a.m. The homeowner said the camera’s motion alert first identified the animal as a person. When she reviewed the footage, she discovered it was actually a black bear. She believes a nearby light startled the animal before it entered her backyard.

The sighting came less than 24 hours after Pepper Pike Police shared Ring camera footage showing another black bear walking along Lawton Lane. Officers reminded residents that black bears are native to Ohio and usually avoid people when left alone. Wildlife officials say sightings have increased across the state during the past several years as Ohio’s bear population continues to expand into more counties.

Although bear sightings remain uncommon in Cuyahoga County, they are no longer unheard of. Most reported bears continue moving through neighborhoods without causing problems. Experts say the animals often travel long distances before returning to larger wooded areas.

What To Do If You See A Black Bear

If you encounter a black bear, stay calm and keep your distance. Never approach the animal or attempt to feed it. Secure trash cans, pet food and bird feeders to avoid attracting wildlife. Give the bear a clear path to leave the area. If the animal appears aggressive or creates a public safety concern, report the sighting to local law enforcement or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. In most cases, bears simply move on if people leave them alone.

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Black Bear Spotted In Garfield Heights After Pepper Pike Sighting was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com