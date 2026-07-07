Donovan Mitchell’s New Deal Ranks 4th Among Richest NBA Contracts

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The Donovan Mitchell era in Cleveland isn’t ending anytime soon.

The Cavaliers signed Mitchell to a four-year contract extension worth nearly $273 million, keeping one of the NBA’s biggest stars in Cleveland for years to come. While the extension does not begin until the 2027-28 season, it ranks among the richest contracts in league history based on total value and average annual salary. The deal also reflects the NBA’s rapidly growing salary cap, with superstar contracts continuing to reach record levels.

Here’s a look at where Mitchell’s new extension ranks among the richest contracts in NBA history by total value.

Contract values reflect the maximum reported value of each extension, including supermax provisions and incentives where applicable. Rankings are based on widely reported figures as of July 7, 2026.

1. Jayson Tatum — 5 years, $313.9 million

Tatum owns the richest contract in NBA history by total value. He signed the supermax extension after helping lead the Boston Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship.