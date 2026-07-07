Donovan Mitchell's New Deal Ranks 4th Among Richest NBA Contracts
Donovan Mitchell’s New Deal Ranks 4th Among Richest NBA Contracts
- Cavaliers sign Donovan Mitchell to 4-year, $273M extension, one of the richest deals in NBA history.
- Mitchell's extension ranks 4th all-time by total value, reflecting rapidly growing NBA salary cap.
- Extension keeps one of the league's biggest stars in Cleveland for years to come.
The Donovan Mitchell era in Cleveland isn’t ending anytime soon.
The Cavaliers signed Mitchell to a four-year contract extension worth nearly $273 million, keeping one of the NBA’s biggest stars in Cleveland for years to come. While the extension does not begin until the 2027-28 season, it ranks among the richest contracts in league history based on total value and average annual salary. The deal also reflects the NBA’s rapidly growing salary cap, with superstar contracts continuing to reach record levels.
Here’s a look at where Mitchell’s new extension ranks among the richest contracts in NBA history by total value.
Contract values reflect the maximum reported value of each extension, including supermax provisions and incentives where applicable. Rankings are based on widely reported figures as of July 7, 2026.
1. Jayson Tatum — 5 years, $313.9 million
Tatum owns the richest contract in NBA history by total value. He signed the supermax extension after helping lead the Boston Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship.
2. Jaylen Brown — 5 years, $304 million
Brown became the NBA’s first $300 million player when he signed his supermax extension in 2023. His deal briefly stood as the richest in league history before Tatum surpassed it.
3. Nikola Jokić — 5 years, $276 million
Jokić reset the market in 2022 with his supermax extension. At the time, it was the largest contract in NBA history.
4. Donovan Mitchell — 4 years, $272.9 million
Mitchell agreed to the extension on the first day he became eligible. The deal includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and ranks fourth all-time by total value.
5. Devin Booker — 4 years, $265.4 million
Booker’s latest extension kept him with the Phoenix Suns while making him one of the league’s highest-paid guards. His average annual salary is among the NBA’s best.
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 4 years, $285.4 million (maximum potential value)
Fresh off an MVP season and an NBA championship, Gilgeous-Alexander signed one of the richest extensions in league history. The reported value of his deal includes salary escalators tied to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, which is why some outlets list the contract differently. At its maximum value, however, it ranks among the largest contracts ever signed.
7. Anthony Edwards — Up to $260 million
Edwards earned a designated rookie supermax after becoming an All-NBA selection. Incentives increased the overall value of his extension.
8. Tyrese Haliburton — Up to $260 million
Like Edwards, Haliburton unlocked the full value of his rookie extension through All-NBA honors, dramatically increasing the contract’s worth.
9. Anthony Davis — 3 years, $186 million extension
Davis remains among the NBA’s highest-paid veterans. His extension added another massive payday to an already lucrative career.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 3 years, $186 million extension
The two-time MVP signed another extension to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks. He continues to rank among the league’s biggest earners.
Donovan Mitchell’s New Deal Ranks 4th Among Richest NBA Contracts was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com