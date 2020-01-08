CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How They Met: Erykah Badu & Rickey Smiley Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

Erykah Badu and Rickey Smiley go way back. When she called into the show today, they took a trip down memory lane and shared how they first met. If you’ve followed them in the past, you know that together, they’re known for their “mama” jokes. This interview was full of them!

