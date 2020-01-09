At Least One Of Aretha Franklin’s Sons Does Not Support The ‘Respect’ Biopic

via BlackAmericaWeb/Veronica Wells:

With Aretha Franklin’s Bio-Pic already in the works…One of her sons is not pleased….Aretha’s son, Kecalf Franklin, hopped on Facebook to share his grievances.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kecalf, who goes by the name Eradesent Views on Facebook, wrote in all caps:

“Once again…the Franklin family (does not) support the movie that is in production!!!!! Nor do we support the book “The Queen Next Door”!!!!! Neither entity felt the need to contact the (core) family about anything!!!!! How can you make a movie about a person and not talk to the persons sons or grandchildren about important information? How can you put a person’s family (image) in a book and not ask permission?

