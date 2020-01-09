CLOSE
At Least One Of Aretha Franklin’s Sons Does Not Support The ‘Respect’ Biopic

Amazing Grace Aretha Franklin

Source: Courtesy of NEON / Courtesy of NEON

via BlackAmericaWeb/Veronica Wells:

With Aretha Franklin’s Bio-Pic already in the works…One of her sons is not pleased….Aretha’s son, Kecalf Franklin, hopped on Facebook to share his grievances.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kecalfwho goes by the name Eradesent Views on Facebook, wrote in all caps:

“Once again…the Franklin family (does not) support the movie that is in production!!!!! Nor do we support the book “The Queen Next Door”!!!!! Neither entity felt the need to contact the (core) family about anything!!!!! How can you make a movie about a person and not talk to the persons sons or grandchildren about important information? How can you put a person’s family (image) in a book and not ask permission?

CLICK HERE to read story

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

At Least One Of Aretha Franklin’s Sons Does Not Support The ‘Respect’ Biopic  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

