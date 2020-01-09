Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Saying Bye Bye To Royalty !?

Prince Harry and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex Markle shocked the royal flock and family when they made an unprecedented move to make the announcement that they were going to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,”.
According to the Duke and Duchess Instagram page:
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.
But according to reports Her Majesty The Queen is not pleased because first of all they didn’t ask her permission to step back plus she didn’t appreciate an announcement (see video below). This decision came after Prince Harry and Meghan returned from a wonderful family trip to Canada. It has also been reported that the scrutiny of the press in London has been brutal on Meghan Markle with her being the first of an interracial American background.
Prince Harry said that he will do anything to protect his family, and Meghan and their child is just that his family. Prince Harry if you remember was the son of Princess Diana and I’m sure experiencing what his mother went through first hand is what made this a no brain-er decision for them.
We are rooting for and sending well wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their future en-devours.
See the winning couples post below
