Azriel Clary: She and Joycelyn Savage “Lied” During That CBS Interview

A lot has already been said in regards to the altercation at Trump Tower in Chicago involving R. Kelly’s two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, that resulted in Savage being arrested for her role.

Now, Clary is not only talking on social media, she’s also spilling a lot of tea!

Azriel admits that R. Kelly has been lying and that they lied for him. Says she wants Joycelyn in jail with her man. “He had people like me lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as can f*cking be.” pic.twitter.com/WgBQp97MFi — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) January 8, 2020

From The Grio:

“He had people like me lying for him,” she continued, adding that she wanted Savage in jail as well.

She then dropped a bombshell about her appearance on CBS This Morning with Savage last March, where they both vehemently defended Kelly, now claiming, “That’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as can f**king be.”

Viewers and social media users remember Clary having an attitude and being disrespectful towards King, who remained calmed and profession during the entire interview.

Now back to that fight, Clary was punched in the eye, while Savage’s parents blame Kelly for the altercation.

To refresh your memory, here is King’s interview with Clary and Savage:

